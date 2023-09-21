Naqvi inaugurates 3rd Nanxia International Friendship Citizen Forum in Yinchuan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated 3rd Nanxia International Friendship Citizen Forum in the capital Yinchuan of the province of Nangxia China. CM Mohsin Naqvi got the distinction of becoming 1st Pakistani Chief Minister for inaugurating the Nanxia International Friendship Forum. CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a warm reception on his arrival in the conference hall of Xuhui. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while making an important address during the 3rd Nanxia International Friendship Citizen Forum said that it is our resolve to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Pakistan-China relations are essential for peace, stability and prosperity in the whole region. Pakistan and China’s strong, broad based and absolute relations are inevitable for the best interests of both the countries. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan and China are all weather cooperative and strategic partners. The Pakistan-China friendship and fraternal relations would always move towards elevations. Pakistan and China have to move forward for their bright and illuminating future. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and China for the last seven decades are nicely fulfilling their relations in different walks of lives. Pakistan and China have proved that mutual trust and understanding are fundamental grounds for stabilising bilateral relations. Mohsin Naqvi said that 10th anniversary of CPEC and Belt and Road initiative is being celebrated. There is a dire need to make joint endeavours for the completion of special economic zones, all ongoing projects along with expeditious progress of Gwader Port. The investors, industrialists and traders can play their vigorous role in order to take the CPEC and Belt and Road initiatives development projects to the pinnacle of glory and high standard.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that participating in the friendship forum and addressing the distinguished ceremony is a matter of great pride for him. “I am thankful to the Communist Party and the people of Nanxia for playing host in the friendship forum.” The forum provided us a unique opportunity to sit together and benefit from the collective wisdom. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Chinese Monks by travelling on the silk route have witnessed an immortal civilization of Ghandhara and Sindh Valley in the past. The Chinese Monks have benefitted from the hidden knowledge and message of friendship of thousands years old civilization. By starting from the diplomatic relations we are moving forward by taking along the friendship of various cities and provinces as well as knowledge of harmony. The cities and provinces of both the countries augmented relations with each other. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that 43 provinces and cities of Pakistan and China by maintaining the relationship of friendship have provided a solid foundation for our future relations. Pakistan-China contacts would further promote bilateral economic, trade and tourism cooperation. CPEC and China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement have provided a new direction in the economic and trade relationships between Pakistan and China. Pakistan is the biggest trade partner of China and bilateral trade has increased manifold in the recent years. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that our leaders have agreed to continue the high quality progress of CPEC for the benefit of both the countries. We are moving on the fast track of the ongoing development projects especially Special Economic Zone and Gwader development. Mohsin Naqvi said that he has met with the investors in connection with the Special Economic Zone. CM Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Chairman and Secretary of Nanxia Communist Party on displaying their wonderful hospitality. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil were also present on the occasion.