UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday organized an enlightening session on the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Program.

This engaging event took place in the University’s Video Conference Room, at the city campus on Wednesday and provided a unique opportunity for students and faculty to gain insights into this globally acclaimed scholarship initiative.

The event, orchestrated by the UAJK in collaboration with the British High Commission Islamabad, featured a comprehensive presentation by Tom Hyde, Deputy Head of the Communication Department at the British High Commission.

Hyde delved into the historical significance and far-reaching impact of the Scholarships Program, shedding light on its noble objectives.