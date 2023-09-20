Governor urges business community to work for strengthening country’s economy

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday urged the business and traders community to work in liaison and strengthen the economic condition of the country.

He was talking to a 30-member delegation of the Hazara Division Chamber of Commerce and Industry that was led by its president and former MPA, Khursheed Azam Jadoon.

Talking to the delegation, the KP governor said that efforts and dedication of the business community are needed to make Pakistan a leading economy in the region. He said that the business community and stakeholders should adopt a common strategy to make the country prosperous and economically strong adding they would be provided with needed facilities and help.

The delegation apprised the Governor about their problems and said that steps are needed to facilitate tourists to recreation places of Poona and Ambraila waterfalls in Hazara Division. They also demanded a reduction in land transfer fees and restoration of agricultural land transfer to benefit the common man.

The Governor assured the delegation resolution of their problems and highlighted steps taken by the government for the facilitation and benefits of the business community.

Haji Ghulam Ali also urged the business community to work in unison and counter conspiracies being hatched against state institutions. He said that those who are fomenting distrust and chaos are enemies of the state that must be stopped.

Later, the Governor met with a delegation of Lakki Marwat elders led by Zafarullah Khan and discussed matters including promotion of education and health facilities.

He also met with various delegations that were led by CM’s aide, Malik Mehar Elahi, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota and Siddiq-ur-Rehman Paracha.