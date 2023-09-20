Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen against dollar

Dollar slips by Rs1.05 in interbank marker on Tuesday afternoon.The US dollar continues to slide further against the Pakistani rupee that appears to be gaining all the ground it lost over the past few weeks. At the opening of the day’s trade on Tuesday, the American currency saw a dip of Rs1.25 in the interbank market.The greenback was traded at Rs294.70 in the morning, as per currency dealers. A short while later, the dollar fell to Rs1.15 and reached the value of Rs294.80. Later, the American currency depreciated by another Rs1.05 and traded at Rs294.94 in the interbank market on Tuesday afternoon. In the open market also, the dollar witnessed a slump of Re1 and began trading at Rs296. On Monday also, the Pakistani rupee continued its remarkable upward trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market, marking a promising start to the trading week.