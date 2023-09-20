Zainab Raza compares herself to ‘Ghajini’

Young model and ex-contestant of the ongoing reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Zainab Raza compared herself to the Bollywood character ‘Ghajini’.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Zainab Raza revealed that she struggles to stay attentive during conversations and often forgets what she is supposed to say. The celebrity agreed with the host that she is like ‘Ghajini’. “A little though. But as per my self-analysis, I have Attention Deficit Disorder and…,” Raza confessed before she forgot her further reply.

Moreover, at another point, Raza also admitted that she did not know eminent actor-producer Humayun Saeed until a certain point. “I actually knew him by name and had known about his production house, but couldn’t recognize him by face,” she explained.

“I’m not really fond of watching dramas and movies in general and haven’t watched much of Pakistani content,” she defended herself. It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started last month with 14 contestants. Zainab Raza was the second person to get eliminated from the house. Meanwhile, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner’s trophy and prize money.