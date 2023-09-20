Indian actress in praise of Naseem Shah

People were talking about Asia Cup 2023 for more reasons than only the thrilling cricket matches. The appearance of Naseem Shah, a fast bowler for Pakistan, drew the attention of a well-known Indian actress.

Surprisingly, Naseem Shah’s charisma won over another Indian actress instead of Urvashi Rautela. Isha Shah, an Indian actress, was unable to contain her affection for Naseem Shah. He’s pretty attractive, and he’s also creating waves on Indian social media, she remarked. Even Isha Shah expressed a desire to personally meet Naseem Shah.

Cricket and entertainment enthusiasts have both expressed interest in her remarks.

Isha humorously added, “Khuda ne banya to kya banaya Naseem Shah banaya,” or, “When God created, he created someone like Naseem Shah.” to her compliments.

Naseem Shah, however, had a setback at the 2023 Asia Cup. He sustained a shoulder injury during a game against India, raising questions about his fitness to play in the forthcoming ODI World Cup, which runs from October 5 to November 19.