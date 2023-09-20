Naimal slays in her new clicks

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has released pictures enjoying Tokyo beach and other attractive places. Naimal Khawar is known as a charming and beautiful actress of Pakistani drama industry and many are singing about her beauty. These days, Naimal has gone on a trip to Tokyo along with her sister Fiza Khawar and mother and is also sharing pictures of her trip on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. Apart from Naimal, her sister Fiza is also seen releasing memorable pictures of this foreign trip on Instagram. Recently, actress Naimal Khawar shared some pictures in which she is enjoying herself on the beach in Tokyo.