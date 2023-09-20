Arsenal’s Rice ready for first taste of Champions League

London: Mikel Arteta expects Declan Rice to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s return to the Champions League as the England midfielder prepares to make his debut in the tournament against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The Gunners are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, giving Rice his first taste of Europe’s elite club competition after his close-season move from West Ham. Arteta splashed out £100 million ($124 million) on the midfielder precisely for occasions such as PSV’s visit to the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal’s opening Group B fixture. The 24-year-old has made a confident start to life with Arsenal, scoring his first goal for the club in dramatic fashion against Manchester United on September 3. Rice’s finish deep into stoppage time put Arsenal on course for a 3-1 win in their first meeting with a top-four rival this season. It was a perfectly timed reminder of the quality Rice brings to Arteta’s side as they try to make amends for last season’s late collapse in the Premier League title race. Arsenal squandered an eight-point lead in the final weeks of the season as Manchester City ended the Gunners’ bid for a first title since 2004.