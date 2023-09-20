Amid alleged rift Shaheen Afridi responds to Babar Azam

Rumours emerged after Pakistan’s exit from 2023 Asia Cup.Pakistan cricket team left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has dismissed rumours of a rift with captain Babar Azam.

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Pakistan’s exit from the 2023 Asia Cup following their defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super Four.

Some reports claimed that Shaheen and Babar had got into a verbal spat in the dressing room after the loss to Sri Lanka. However, Shaheen recently put all the speculations to rest by posting a picture of himself with Babar on Instagram and X.

He captioned the picture “Family” with a heart emoticon.The rumours of a rift between Shaheen and Babar had caused concern among Pakistani fans ahead of the World Cup as the green shirts heavily rely on its star players.

According to media reports that emerged recently, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to replace all-rounder Shadab Khan as the vice-captain of the ODI and T20I teams.

This change is likely to happen because Shadab Khan has been having a tough time with his performance lately, and that’s been a cause for concern.