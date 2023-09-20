ECP reports 127m eligible voters in Pakistan

The total number of registered voters in the country has surged past 126.98 million, nearly touching 127 million as of July 25 this year, compared to approximately 106 million in 2018. This represents a substantial increase of 21 million voters in just four years.

According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there has been a significant shift in the gender distribution of voters. In the four-year period, the number of registered male voters has grown by almost 10 million, rising from 59.2 million in 2018 to 68.5 million in 2023. Currently, males account for 54% of the country’s total voters.

Similarly, the number of female voters has also increased by nearly 9 million, from 46.7 million in 2018 to 58.5 million in 2023, constituting approximately 46% of the total voter population. In terms of provinces, Punjab leads with 72.3 million voters, making up 56.9% of the country’s total voters, compared to 60.6 million in 2018. In 2018, Punjab had 33.68 million male voters, which has now risen to 38.72 million. Similarly, the number of female voters in the province has increased from 26.99 million in 2018 to 33.59 million in 2023.

Sindh follows as the second-largest province with 26.6 million voters, constituting 21% of the country’s total voter population, compared to 22.3 million in 2018. Male voters in Sindh have grown from 12.44 million to 14.44 million, while female voters have increased from 9.95 million to 12.20 million over the past four years.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), which now includes the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), takes the third position with approximately 21.7 million registered voters, up from 15.32 million in 2018. K-P now represents 17.1% of the country’s total voters, with male voters increasing from 8.71 million to 11.83 million and female voters rising from 6.60 million to 9.68 million since the FATA merger. Balochistan has 5.3 million registered voters compared to 4.3 million in 2018, accounting for around 4.2% of the country’s total voter count. Male voters in Balochistan have risen from 2.49 million to 2.96 million, and female voters have increased from 1.81 million to 2.31 million in 2023.

Islamabad has a total of 1.04 million voters, up from 0.77 million four years ago, marking a notable increase in the capital’s voter population.