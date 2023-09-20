Ammar Ibad’s illness has nothing to do with father’s arrest

Ammar Ibad, age 8, is son of Farooq Ibad (PTI ticket holder and President Imran Tiger Force Lahore). Ammar was brought into Ittefaq Hospital on 27 August in a critical condition suffering with multiple health issues including chronic as well as acute illness. He was suffering from brain disorder as well as pneumonia when he arrived at hospital.

He was immediately admitted under care of Dr Shumaila (Neuro), Dr Khalid Pervez (Pulmonologist) and Dr Mohsin (Pediatrics). His condition demanded ICU care and was admitted so.

Ammar remained hospitalised in ICU between 27th August and 8th September. Ammar was diagnosed with Degenerative Brain Disorder called SSPE (Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis). A rare disorder for which there is no cure and which worsens with time. A disease is known to be triggered by a viral illness such as Measles.

Ammar’s medical history has also revealed that he suffered from Measles at the age of 2 and half years. SSPE started affecting Ammar about 3 months ago when family noticed unusual behavior and reduced motor skills. The same was reported by his school. Family was thus aware of Ammar’s brain disorder already.

During the stay the family of Ammar remained peaceful with doctors. Ittefaq is a private hospital and ICU daily care alone costs Rs 15000 to 20000. Patients relatives comfortably paid all expenses without any agitation until the release of Ammar on the 8th of September. Ammar’s condition stabilized. But his family was told that the illness required prolonged medical care. Family agreed to take the child under home care.

Version of the hospital is that Ittefaq is a private hospital and since family had no issue paying bills (Rs 2,39,600). The hospital had no issue and would have accepted longer admittance if family insisted. But the disease of Ammar called for a prolonged assistance rather than treatment. It has also revealed that, the fact that the family was associated strongly with PTI was known to the hospital soon after admitting the child. This is due to the fact that the family had started inviting media channels. Since the hospital does not allow media in hospital, usually these interviews were outside the premises. The hospital administration has indicated at least 2 to 3 such occasions. It seems illness which is an unfortunate fate has been played by the family to cheap propaganda to malign the government. The illness has nothing to do with arrest of child’s father Farooq Ibad.