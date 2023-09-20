Punjab Police, Sarwar Shahida Trust sign MOU for free treatment to martyrs families

An delegation of Officials of Sarwar Shahida Research Institute of Cardiovascular Science Trust visited and met the Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. On this occasion a MOU was inked to provide free treatment of heart and Cardiovascular diseases to the families of police martyrs in Lahore and Gujranwala. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and President Sarwar Shahida Trust, Dr. Shoaib Sarwar signed the MoU at Central Police Office. President of Sarwar Shahida Trust Dr. Shoaib Sarwar, Dr. Saeed Elahi, Awais Zahoor and Mian Ismatullah advocate were present in the ceremony. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal participated in the ceremony on behalf of Punjab Police. Under the MoU, the families of the martyrs will be able to get free outdoor treatment from cardiac risk assessment, chest pain clinic, blood pressure, diabetic, heart failure and heart Rhythm clinics.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the Sarwar Shahida Trust and its team for providing support for the treatment of the families of the police martyrs and said that the MoU with the Sarwar Shahida Trust will help in the health welfare of the families of the police martyrs.IG Punjab said that more measures will be taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs. At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented souvenir to Dr. Shoaib Sarwar, President of Sarwar Shahida Trust.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the officers and officials injured in the line of duty and for the protection of lives & properties of citizens and in the elimination of crimes are brave sons and real heroes of the department. He said provision of best medical healthcare for their speedy recovery is the among the top priorities of the department. IG Punjab said that these Ghazi officers are being honored with silver medals while their names are being engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office in recognition of their hard work, commitment, bravery and services to the department.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, another 82 lakh rupees has been released for the health welfare of brave ghazis who got injured in various incidents. A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch was held on the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. The committee approved 82 lakh rupees for the treatment of 19 ghazis received from different districts including Lahore. According to the details, Ghazi Constable Saeed-ur- Rehman was given 1 million rupees for treatment, injured constable Mehmood Khan 1 million rupees, Driver Constable Sarfraz Akram was given 1 million rupees for treatment. Constable Saqib Razaq of Lahore Police was given Rs. 05 lakh, Ghazi of Sialkot Police was given Rs. 05 lakh. Ghazi Constables Mohammad Islam and Abdul Razaq were given Rs.05 lakh each. Injured ASI Naseer Ahmed, Constable Umar Farooq and Driver Constable Ishtiaq Ahmed of Nankana were given Rs.05 lakh each. Ghazi Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Sajid Mehmood, Senior Traffic Warden Ejaz Hussain were given Rs.03 lakh each. Ghazi Head Constable Khurram Shehbaz and Constable Shah Saud were given Rs.02 lakh each, Constable Sarfraz Nusrat was given Rs.01 lakh. All officers and officials were given amount for medical expenditures. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Compensation Award Committee meeting. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Muhammad Ahsan Yunus as members attended the meeting.