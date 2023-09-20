Sindh CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar during his surprise visit to the Sindh government Qatar Hospital ordered an overall inquiry and audit to ascertain the reasons behind the shortage of medicines, off-road ambulances, out of order some Lab machines and unsanitary conditions.

The CM on Tuesday morning paid a surprise visit to the Sindh government Qatar Hospital and went ward to ward, OPD, emergency, pharmacy, pediatric wards, and inspected ambulance.

He expressed his displeasure over the unsanitary condition of various wards where stretchers had dirty stained bed sheets and a stench smell was felt everywhere.

The CM noticed that the patients from two wards were ousted to clean them.