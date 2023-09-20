China-ASEAN Expo provides valuable platform to Pakistan for trade

The Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad said that China-ASEAN Expo provides a valuable platform for Pakistan to showcase its products and explore new avenues of trade and business cooperation with relevant companies and investors.

The Acting Consul General along with Trade and Investment Counsellor, attended the opening ceremony of the 20th China ASEAN Expo and visited Pakistan’s pavilion and stalls of Pakistani companies participating in the event, according to Gwadar Pro.

Sardar said that the Expo is an annual event that facilitates economic and trade cooperation among the participating countries. The event attracts a wide range of participants including businesses, government officials, and industry experts from various sectors.

He further said that Pakistan has been allocated a sizable area at the Fair where 23 Pakistani companies are participating with their impressive display of Pakistani products including jewelry, precious gemstones, handicrafts, leather products, and carpets, to name a few.

The Acting Consul General visited stalls of Pakistani companies and interacted with their representatives. They were appreciated for their participation in the Expo and for setting up impressive booths.

They were encouraged to proactively engage with visitors and buyers with the aim of establishing long-term cooperation. They were assured full support of the Consulate General in marketing their products.

The participating companies expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and flow of keen visitors on the opening day of the exhibition and were energized to reach out to existing customers connect with new buyers and learn more about the latest trends in their respective fields from the platform of the expo.