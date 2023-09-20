Sahiwal -Bahawalpur to be declared as sister cities of Wuzheng-Zhang Wei: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Communist Party Secretary Office in Yinchuan, the capital of China’s Ningxia province. Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the accompanying delegation.

During their official meeting, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun discussed the development of Ningxia and the implementation of a streamlined one-window operation. They mutually agreed to leverage China’s expertise in meat production, dairy development, Information Technology, and drip irrigation systems. Furthermore, It was decided in principle to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as sister cities of Wuzheng and Zhang Wei in Nangxia.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended a written invitation to Secretary Nangxia Communist Party, Liang Yanshun, to visit Punjab, which was graciously accepted. Additionally, both parties concurred on the revival of the 17-year-old sister province agreement between Nangxia and Punjab.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed admiration for the industrial and agricultural development model in Ningxia. In response, Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts, assuring unwavering cooperation for the progress and prosperity of Punjab and its people.

Subsequently, Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun bid farewell to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation. Also present on the occasion were Li Dongsheng, Secretary General of the Standing Committee of Nangxia Communist Party, Wang Zhujun, Mayor of Wuzhen, Mahong Hai, Mayor of Zongyi, Yang Jinhui, Head of Nangxia Industry and Information Technology, Ping Zhuhei, Director General of the Environment and Ecology Department, and Wang Jian, Director General of Agriculture and Agricultural Affairs. Fan Hua Fung, Head of the Foreign Affairs Office, was also in attendance. The delegation included Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdil, all deeply engaged in the discussions.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to the office of the Vice Governor of the Ningxia Communist Party in the city of Yinchuan, China. Upon arrival, Vice Governor Wang Li extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the accompanying delegation. In honor of their visit, the Vice Governor hosted a gracious welcome lunch.

During their meeting, both parties discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation in the fields of Information Technology, agriculture, and dairy development. They also reached an agreement to facilitate cultural and trade exchanges between Punjab and Ningxia. Additionally, they deliberated on viable proposals to expedite industrial growth, with an emphasis on China’s support for urban development. It was decided to leverage China’s expertise and experience in this regard.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Vice Governor Wang Li and other officials of the Communist Party for their generous hospitality. Vice Governor Wang Li, representing the Communist Party of Ningxia, conveyed his delight at the visit of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation, considering it a cause for celebration. He also came to the outer gate to bid farewell.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that this visit to China holds the promise of forging new avenues of cooperation and development. Vice Governor Wang Li echoed these sentiments, expressing joy at Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation’s presence in Ningxia.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdal were also in attendance. Officials from the Communist Party of Ningxia graced the occasion with their presence.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, embarked on a visit to Helan Mountain, a renowned tourist destination in Yinchuan, China. A splendid dinner was organized at Helan Mountain to honor the distinguished attendees of the Third Nangxia International Friendship Cities Forum.

The evening also featured a captivating traditional Chinese cultural performance, specially arranged for the participants of the Nangxia Friendship Cities Forum, and was graciously hosted by the Vice Governor of Nangxia, Leojan. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was the chief guest of the function held at Helan Montain. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with the participants, delving into discussions encompassing cultural, commercial, and developmental matters.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a warm reception from the attendees of the Third Nangxia International Friendship Cities Forum. In attendance were the Director General of Nangxia Foreign Affairs Office, along with Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdil.