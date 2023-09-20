PBF urges authorities to open transit trade via Iran

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) President Turbat, Maqbool Alam Noori, said on Tuesday that it is the right time to open transit trade via the 250 Border Iran, as it is the shortest route from Karachi to Central Asia.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here, saying that opening the 250-border connection to Gwadar for transit trade would be a beneficial move. It would provide a number of benefits and the shortest route from Karachi to Central Asia, which would reduce time and costs for businesses and consumers in both regions.

He said Gwadar is a deep-sea port located in Balochistan, Pakistan. It is the deepest port in the Arabian Sea and is strategically located at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping choke point. Gwadar is also the westernmost port in Pakistan and is close to the borders of Iran and Afghanistan.

Central Asia is a landlocked region that is bordered by Pakistan to the south, Russia to the north, China to the east, and the Caspian Sea to the west. The region is home to a number of countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. Central Asia is a rich region in terms of natural resources, but it is also underdeveloped, he said.