House loans for CJ, other judges of LHC misleading: spokesman

The spokesperson of the Punjab government clarified that recent news reports regarding house loans for the Chief Justice and other judges of Lahore High Court were misleading. The spokesperson stated that the terms of service for judges, including the Chief Justice, are established under Article 205 of the Presidential Decree of 1997 as per the Constitution. According to the General Financial Rules (GFR), an officer of the rank of Secretary to the Government of Pakistan is eligible to obtain a house building advance equivalent to 36 months of basic pay for constructing a house. This amount is to be repaid in 120 installments. The Punjab Government, adhering to all requisite rules and regulations, approved the loan for judges’ housing projects. Judges are obligated to repay the full loan amount, with deductions made from their monthly salaries in installments. The Finance Department has set up a separate demand/grant labeled “Loans to High Court Judges” in the Schedule of Authorized Expenditure to manage funds and accounting for this purpose.