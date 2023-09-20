EU foreign ministers to hold meeting in Kyiv

EU foreign ministers will soon hold a meeting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday. “In Ukraine, the immediate priority is peace, but a just peace,” Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, following the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for directly attacking food supplies, saying: “We will convene a meeting of the foreign affairs ministers in Kyiv soon in the coming period.” Borrell also commented on the situation in Sahel, where the EU agreed to reassess its strategy, approach, and policies. He pointed out “geopolitical instability” in the African region, and said: “We have been directly affected by the events in the Sahel as neighbors, as partners. This is also why migration and security are key elements.” Borrell reiterated that African problems require African solutions and the EU stands “ready to support further the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.” He expressed once more the EU’s support to Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by military administration on July 26.