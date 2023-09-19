China’s booming travel consumption drives up car rental orders

China’s car rental services have seen robust business growth thanks to a strong recovery in the tourism market. Domestic car rental services giant CAR Inc. said the total orders for its car rental services during the July-August period surged some 50 percent year on year and exceeded that of 2019, as many people chose to travel during the summer vacation. The orders from new users climbed nearly 80 percent, logging a record high, and cross-city orders made up over 80 percent of the total orders, it added. The company also saw a boost in long-period car rental services, with orders for rental periods of five days or more rising 70 percent year on year. As the country’s new energy vehicle (NEV) infrastructure, like charging stations, improves, rental service orders for NEVs skyrocketed over 150 percent year on year, data from CAR Inc. showed. The summer tourism market posted a strong recovery that surpassed that of 2019.