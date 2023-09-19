Salik expresses concern over Elahi’s repeated arrests

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday expressed concerns over the repeated arrests of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Speaking to media in Gujrat, Salik Hussain said there is no doubt that Parvez Elahi is a member of another party. But the way he has been harassed without having any evidence is wrong. If there is any evidence of corruption against Parvez Elahi, then it should be disclosed. He made it clear that matters in line with politics were not underscored during the meetings between PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Parvez Elahi. “Parvez Elahi said that once he is out of jail, he will fix every problem,” he added. “We were not going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). We have our own party. However, we can only think about the seat adjustment with the PML-N,” Salik added. In line with the general elections, he said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can hold the elections in the country. He said the president and caretaker prime minister cannot do anything in connection with holding the polls.