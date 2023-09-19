PIMS allocates additional beds for dengue patients

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has allocated 10 additional beds in medical ward-II keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients. According to PIMS ED spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, a total of seven dengue patients were admitted to the hospital. He said that the Executive Director of PIMS Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread. He said that the ED had directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital. He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment. The ED assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, Dr Daha added. “The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard,” the spokesperson added.