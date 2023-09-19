Ecolean Pakistan partners with Green Earth Recycling to help address plastic pollution

Ecolean Pakistan Pvt Ltd, a prominent name in sustainable packaging solutions, has entered into a significant partnership with Green Earth Recycling, emphasizing their shared commitment to environmental preservation. The collaboration centers on recycling plastic waste to create eco-friendly pallets, contributing to a greener planet.

In an era of pressing environmental concerns, the issue of plastic pollution looms large. Ecolean Pakistan Pvt Ltd recognizes the gravity of this problem and has joined forces with Green Earth Recycling to tackle it head-on. By transforming plastic waste into pallets, the two companies are actively addressing plastic pollution and promoting a more sustainable future. Green Earth Recycling, with its expertise in recycling and a strong dedication to environmental conservation, is the perfect partner for this endeavor. Together, they aspire to make a significant impact on reducing plastic waste and fostering responsible resource management.

“We are proud to align our efforts with Green Earth Recycling,” said Peter Huggaard, Managing Director at Ecolean Pakistan Pvt Ltd. “This initiative represents our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our planet. By repurposing plastic waste into pallets, we are contributing to a cleaner, healthier Earth.”

About Ecolean Pakistan Pvt Ltd:

Ecolean Pakistan Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and promoting responsible resource management.