Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies to host latif Festival in November 2023

The Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies will be hosting the latif Art and Literature Festival at the Karachi Arts Council in 4th and 5th November 2023. The theme of this festival is “A Different Perspective,” which means looking at things and views in a new and different way, contrary to traditional approaches. This festival will showcase the poetry of Shah Latif in the context of the current state of Sindh in a fresh manner. Conversations based on messages of Shah latif exchanged through Sormees and dialogue with the current Surmees of Sindh will also be part of the event. The art exhibition will include displays by young photographers from Sindh, providing an opportunity to introduce new talent from the region. There will be stalls featuring Sindhi cuisine, clothing, and culture, along with a family lounge and much more.