Roche Diagnostics Pakistan honors 25 years of healthcare innovation

Roche Diagnostics Pakistan marked a significant milestone in its commitment to healthcare innovation and partnership during a heartfelt celebration at Karachi’s Movenpick Hotel. For 25 years, Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has been a beacon of progress, blending technology and medical expertise to benefit patients and contribute to healthcare. The event brought together esteemed partners, stakeholders, healthcare professionals, business communities, hospitals, laboratories, corporations, and government officials from various sectors to showcase their contributions and celebrate a quarter-century of innovation.

Speaking at the event, Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager – Roche Diagnostics Pakistan said, “Beyond celebrations, Bemisaal 25 Saal is a testament to a quarter-century of pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities together with our valued partners. Reflecting on 25 years, our partnerships echo our unwavering commitment – here to stay, to contribute, and to make a lasting difference for patients.”

Thilo Brenner, Head of Sub-region – Roche Diagnostics Asia-Pacific shared, “With a global legacy of more than 125 years and a local footprint of 25 years in Pakistan, we are committed to accelerating our ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, increase sustainable funding and enable access to innovative diagnostics.”

Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has played a pivotal role in empowering laboratories with precise insights, enabling better treatment decisions. Their solutions cover a wide range from diagnostics to data insights, ultimately enhancing patient care. This celebration reaffirmed their commitment to personalized healthcare based on genetic makeup, promoting vitality, and addressing the ever-evolving healthcare landscape through ongoing innovation.

Collaboration is at the core of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan’s success. They actively nurture strategic partnerships and support improvements in the healthcare system, effectively helping patients dealing with complex diseases.

Sustainability is a guiding principle for Roche Diagnostics Pakistan as they confront future healthcare challenges. Their leadership in research and development specializes in pioneering diagnostics across the healthcare spectrum, ensuring swift, comprehensive, and sustainable access to their innovations. With Pakistan’s most extensive network of technical specialists and engineers, they provide round-the-clock customer support, demonstrating their unwavering commitment.

The Silver Jubilee Dinner paid homage to Roche Diagnostics Pakistan’s 25-year journey, one that has significantly shaped the future of healthcare. As they move forward, their dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation, strengthening partnerships, and contributing to the betterment of healthcare in Pakistan and beyond remains steadfast.