Inside Shaheen Afridi’s mehndi event held ahead of marriage ceremony

The rukhsati (farewell) ceremony for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Shahid, the daughter of former team captain Shahid Afridi, will take place today (Tuesday).

Earlier this year, the couple’s nikah was officially celebrated.

Last night, family members and close friends gathered for a mehndi celebration (pre-wedding festivities) at Afridi’s home.

Together with his family, the groom took part in the ceremony as well.

At the Zakaria Mosque in February of this year, Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the nikah.

Following the nikah, a reception was also held, and participants included squash legend Jahangir Khan, cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan.

Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council, and Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, attended the event.

The federal capital will host the Valima ceremony on December 21.

The 23-year-old pacer had previously admitted that he had first considered getting married to Ansha.

“Obviously, since it was my marriage, I was the one who gave marriage to her some thought. My brother and Lala have known each other for a very long time, and our elders are also acquainted. The families approved, and my mother moved forward with the rishta (proposal),” he said hesitantly in an interview.

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while.

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.