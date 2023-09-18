Shadab Khan may loose vice-captainship due to bad performance

Spinner Shadab Khan’s position as the team’s vice-captain is in jeopardy due to his poor performance as Pakistan selectors consider a squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The mega tournament is set for October in India, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the team by Thursday.

In this regard, skipper Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have held consultations and will meet PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in Lahore today (Monday) to discuss squad matters.

The Green Shirts’ humiliating exit from the Asia Cup 2023 has made the job of the selectors more difficult, as the performance of several senior players, including Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, was below par.

Furthermore, some of the players sustained injuries during the later stages of the regional tournament, which some experts believe is due to the board’s mismanagement of the cricketers’ workload.

According to the publication, the board is also considering a few administrative changes.

“During their meeting, the chief selector and the skipper also discussed the fitness problems and bad form of the important players,” the report added.

However, no major changes are expected, according to the publication, but Shadab Khan’s position is under threat due to his poor performance.

He could be dropped from the World Cup squad and replaced by Abrar Ahmed.