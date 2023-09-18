New York employers must include pay rates in job ads

Help-wanted advertisements in New York will have to disclose proposed pay rates after a state-wide salary transparency law goes into effect on Sunday, part of growing state and city efforts to give women and people of colour a tool to advocate for equal pay for equal work. Employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised externally to the public or internally to workers interested in a promotion or transfer. Pay transparency, supporters say, will prevent employers from offering some job candidates less or more money based on age, gender, race or other factors not related to their skills. Advocates believe the change also could help underpaid workers realize they make less than people doing the same job. A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since 2022. Now, the rest of the state joins a handful of others with similar laws, including California and Colorado. “There is a trend, not just in legislatures but among workers, to know how much they can expect going into a job. There’s a demand from workers to know of the pay range,” said Da Hae Kim, a state policy senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center.