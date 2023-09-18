The Dilemma of Energy Security

Pakistan believes in ‘fueling the future: meeting Pakistan’s energy needs in the 21st century’, but the picture is quite gloomy and unheeded. When the issue of energy security comes to developing states or precisely to Pakistan, it appears more as an energy security dilemma. However, energy security is one of the main mounting concerns for the South Asian region and specifically for Pakistan. The book addresses the issue with different dimensions to provide a complete analysis and workable remedy for Pakistan’s energy crisis. It delves in the theoretical understanding of energy security in International Relations horizontally and vertically, it addresses Pakistan’s energy crisis as a case study and its rooted key problems.

The first chapter evaluates a series of International Relations theories to comprehend the conceptual standing of ‘energy security’ and its relational stimulus. She analyzes all the relevant approaches and their possible correlation with energy security. The research supports that energy security is one of the ways of power accumulation under Realism, moreover, she also highlights that energy security falls under the International Political Economy and the importance of energy security in stretching states economies. Reflexively, she delves in to an intersected debate about the actual connotation of energy security in International Relations and its political and economic implications. It’s not a simple analysis as it is depicted by its title, it’s and interconnected study, which horizontally deals with the global and regional perspective of energy security and vertically with its political and economic implications on Pakistan.

Her main argument rounds about the following scenarios: why is it imperative for Pakistan to attain energy security in the contemporary milieu? In what circumstances, did Pakistan initiate its energy security program and how did Pakistan’s governments deal with emerging issues and challenges? How far Pakistan’s energy policies were viable for the development of both conventional and alternative energy resources and what is the role of both public and private sectors in the development of the energy sector? What major national, regional and global hindrances are involved in the attainment of energy security for Pakistan? How far Pakistan’s foreign policy is active in securing regional and global energy resources in the backdrop of foreseeable future energy challenges and what role should it play?

The policy outcomes are authenticated by different research methods, such as focused group surveys, elite interviews, literature review, and archival analysis. She further provides detailed survey and empirical analysis with workable strategies to cater the focused gaps on multiple levels. However, such quantitative analysis is highly beneficial for policy makers in the public energy sector. It also sheds light on the history of energy security and the role of different political parties in underarming the energy sector of Pakistan. It’s an eye opener for our authorities and policy makers that political and institutional hazards are the primary reasons behind Pakistan’s energy insecurity.

Her chronological research points out multiple loopholes in our public energy sector, as policies are made without prior focused surveys or relevant studies. Interestingly, she uses the word ‘philosophical’ for ‘National Security Plan (2018)’ which is more absorbed by the moral and rhetorical advice rather core determinable strategies. Secondly, she emphasizes on the political and institutional failure and the fallouts of the deteriorating political situation, especially in the case of the ‘Kala-Bagh Dam’ construction. Convincingly she firmly asserts that Pakistan seriously lacks one long-term and coherent energy policy in any energy resources, hydel or thermal, which may pose a serious problem in the coming years.

She also sheds light on the economic situation of Pakistan and how it has been affected by the fragile energy sector, in terms of dependency on energy imports more than production, non-prioritization of renewable energy resources and lack of coherent and justifiable policy. Last but not least, she focuses on the South Asia regional alliance in terms of energy security, her analysis highlights the following aspects: a lack of unified regional policy regarding energy security, trust deficit, low volume of trade between regional actors, absence of bilateral ventures and multilateral arrangement, and SAARC’s failure in bring any tangible platforms for energy cooperation. As always predicted in any South Asian case studies the issue is somewhere related or lies in the roots of the partition fallouts. She accepts that the division of the Subcontinent has also generated hydrological politics in the region, which is one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s energy insecurity.

Fortunately, the South Asian states are endowed with several energy resources, but her detailed study shows that these resources have not been yielded to their full potential. There are several challenges, from exploration to utilization of resources and from administering policies to cooperation. There are numerous issues and challenges involved. It is essential to undertake a detailed study of energy challenges and regional cooperation scenarios to gauge South Asia’s energy security in general and Pakistan’s energy security in particular within the regional settings.

The book is an amalgamation of undeniable overlapping facts, weaknesses, miscalculations, corruption, political interests and incompetence and a majorly lack of political will. The strength of the energy sector is crucial to Pakistan’s economy but there is less understanding of the fact that how essential it is for a state to ensure uninterrupted availability and supply of energy resources for ample energy production. This situation can only be resolved by working both on domestic policies and international collaborations. It’s a collective effort and needs attention from all the potential stakeholders, otherwise it may lead to severe consequences, which may bury Pakistan economy in an unrecoverable mode. Holistically, it is not a single dilemma for sure, it’s multiple dilemmas on different levels. In reality, we are on a downward slide without a will to change, thus, this book provides sufficient evidence and rational reasoning behind Pakistan’ energy insecurity and strategizes enough ways for recovery.

The writer is Assistant Professor at Centre for South Asian Studies at University of the Punjab, Lahore.