Unemployment in Pakistan

The economic situation in Pakistan is dire, and unemployment is at an all-time high. According to a recent survey, 95 percent of Pakistanis are afraid of unemployment, and only five percent are confident of being jobless.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has also projected the number of unemployed people in Pakistan to reach 5.6 million this year, with an increase of 1.5 million after 2021.

These figures are alarming, and they should be a wake-up call for the ruling elite. Unemployment is a major social problem that can lead to poverty, crime, and social unrest. There are a number of factors that have contributed to the high unemployment rate in Pakistan. These include a declining economy, a lack of investment in key sectors, a mismatch between the skills of the workforce and the demands of the job market, a high population growth rate and A lack of job opportunities for women.

The government needs to take urgent steps to address the unemployment crisis. These steps should include: Investing in key sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism; promoting education and skills training, and creating a more conducive environment for business and investment.

The government should also work to improve the efficiency and transparency of the labor market. This would help to ensure that jobs are filled based on merit, and that all citizens have an equal opportunity to find employment.

Unemployment is a complex problem, and there is no easy solution. However, by taking the necessary steps, the government can help to reduce unemployment and create a more prosperous future for all people. Joblessness has a number of negative impacts on society as it can lead to poverty, crime, and social unrest. It can also have a negative impact on the mental and physical health of individuals and families. Social scientists say unemployment can also lead to a loss of social status and self-esteem. It can make it difficult for people to afford basic necessities, such as food, clothing, and shelter. It can also make it difficult for people to save for the future or to invest in their education or skills.

The government has a responsibility to address the unemployment crisis and to create a more just and equitable society. *