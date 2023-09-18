Maryam hopes to see justice prevails in judiciary

With Justice Qazi Faiz Isa swearing in as the 29th Chief Justice of the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday hoped that the rule of law and justice would prevail in the “house of justice” [judiciary] once again.

Addressing the meetings of various wings of the party, the chief organiser of the PML-N also hoped that from today the scales of justice would be equal and dispensation of justice would be served in accordance with the law.

She once again reiterated that the people of Pakistan were punished out of hatred for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Almighty Allah has made Nawaz triumphant, and now Pakistan has to be made successful. Almighty Allah has ‘plus’ Nawaz Sharif every time, after every attempt to minus him,” she said.

PML-N’s senior vice president also hoped that her senior party members who had been facing trials in various courts of law would get rid of “injustices by the project operatives”. By this, she was taking a dig at former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Imran Khan, who was labelled as “selected” in the context of alleged political engineering. Maryam said that conspiring against Nawaz was actually conspiring against Pakistan, which she termed as “anti-Pakistan and people approach”.

“Pakistan now needs a new beginning, the country has to be freed from the politics of revenge, conflict and chaos,” she held, adding that her party’s fight was against high inflation, economic distress and bad governance. “We will take the journey of development to every corner of Pakistan, including Sindh province,” said Maryam, dispelling the perception that PML-N was just a Punjab-centric party.

The PML-N leader further claimed that her party had ended load shedding and terrorism, also vowing to reduce rampant inflation once they get back into power. “Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan’s defence invincible by carrying out nuclear explosions, now he will make Pakistan economically invincible,” she added. “We want to see gratification and economic comfort on the faces of the people, The people should strengthen Nawaz Sharif with their vote, we will reduce inflation,” said Maryam, requesting the people of Pakistan to strengthen Nawaz Sharif so that Pakistan could be made strong.