Suicide is not an option

Very recently a senior colleague and mentor of mine found himself in one of the most devastating and horrific experiences of his life. He had to bury his son that shot himself. One of the most fatal wounds that life can throw at you. It is one main reason that can cause insanity. We were just participants in a world that turned upside down.

As a psychologist, I see this on a daily basis. Suicide is one of the most common reasons for death. Data states that 18-44 is the prime age and the majority of the people who commit suicide are males. However, as parents, we need to see the signs. Suicide has a pattern.

Much of the worst isn’t over when someone dies because of suicide. Extensive unknowns are there that will never be unlocked. Parents tend to never settle with the fact that their child is no longer with them and there is a possibility of a save.

Going through my own research notes, I decided to write a small article to update my Pakistan community on the trends and patterns of young kids committing suicide.

The first root cause is having a mental problem since birth. This is a mental restriction of thought and mind. And there is no cure. This is more on the side of physiological root causes. You are born with a mental problem that keeps on pinging negativity or other thoughts of losing out on life.

Abuse is the second highest reason. Abuse has many forms and shapes. It can be physical, mental, and even sexual abuse. Do realize that as a child any kind of abuse is fatal. It takes away the childhood thoughts of life and replaces it with more criminal or resentful thoughts. Abuse breaks down the childhood equation and leaves behind a frustrated and insecure individual. This kind of person has no other way of coping with the problem. The easier way out is committing suicide. Parents need to see the patterns of abuse. Many times it is at the hands of family members or school. You need to be privy to the problems associated with the child. Disturbance in behavior is easily felt and can be seen and felt. As a parent, you are responsible for the well-being of your child. Understand the patterns. Recognize the issues and adapt to the situation accordingly.

Bereavement of a loved one. A child feels close to a particular person and that person immediately leaves the world. It leaves chaos and distrust in life. You seem to be empty and void. A natural response to the blows of life. In these cases, the family support needs to kick in. You need to be aware of the emotional turmoil and foster love and replacement of the loss.

The third reason is drug addiction. In these cases, the issue is known but the extent of the explosion is unknown. Many times, these drugs do permanent damage to the inner soul as well. You tend to show a normal phase but tend to behave abnormally in cases where you are going through a relapse.

Irrespective of the scenarios, suicide needs to be curbed through love and understanding. Irrespective of the hindrances of life, the value of human life needs to be incorporated into every individual. This needs to take place during nascent stages. You need to educate kids on the value of life. The true essence of a human is to go through the challenges with hope.

Secondly, as adults you need to be vigilant on the patterns of depression. Get yourself updated on the trends. Many times, these trends are intricate and not that much visible. You will need to question and foster a relationship to get to the bottom.

Life is a precious commodity. Let us contribute to its significance.

Dr. Ahmed Shiekh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills, and coping with various psychological challenges.