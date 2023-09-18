Pakistan Cricket Team’s World Cup squad finalised: Details here

Following several player injuries prior to the World Cup, which is set to begin on October 5, 2023, Pakistan made some adjustments to their roster.

The new team is a slightly modified version of the Asia Cup team, as was to be expected. According to rumors, the selection committee, the captain, and the head coach decided on the new World Cup roster.

Despite spinner Abrar Ahmed possibly being added to the World Cup squad, the selection committee reportedly decided not to change the squad announced for the Asia Cup.

In order to finalize the team, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will speak with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf in a few days, and the PCB head will give his approval for the names.

The World Cup roster is likely to be revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board the following week as officials assess the availability of players who sustained injuries during the recent Asia Cup.

Key pacer Naseem Shah’s probable absence from the World Cup as a result of a shoulder injury dealt a blow to Team Green, but the PCB has not yet made any official statements following his exclusion.

Agha Salman is recovering from a face injury, and Imam ul Haq, the tournament’s opener, also sustained a back injury. The tournament’s second main player, Haris Rauf, is anticipated to be healthy.