N.Korea’s Kim leaves Russia, given drones as gift

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Russia on Sunday on his armoured train, Russian news agencies reported, wrapping up a six-day trip which has focused largely on military matters.

Kim’s first official visit abroad since the coronavirus pandemic has fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal. The Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim’s departure, and said a “departure ceremony” was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station, while TASS news agency said that Kim’s train was headed around 250 kilometres (155 miles) towards the border. The footage shows Kim waving goodbye from his train to a Russian delegation led by Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, before the Russian march “Farewell of Slavianka” is played as the train departs. Earlier Sunday, TASS said Kim had been given five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from a regional governor. TASS said the “leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a ‘Geran-25’ reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff”, using the official name of North Korea. TASS said the governor of the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea, also “offered Kim Jong Un a set of bulletproof protection” and “special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras”. On Saturday he met the Russian defence minister in Vladivostok, where he inspected state-of-the-art weapons including a hypersonic missile system.

Kim’s extended tour of Russia’s far eastern region, which began on Tuesday, has focused extensively on military matters, as evidenced by his own officer-dominated entourage, a symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and a tour of a fighter jet factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia’s help to develop its internationally condemned missile programme. The Kremlin has said no agreement has or will be signed.

Kim also met with North Korean students studying in Vladivostok on Sunday. North Korean news agency KCNA has described the atmosphere during Kim’s visit as “fervent and warm” and said a “new era of friendship, solidarity and cooperation” was opening between North Korea and Russia.

For a year and a half Galina Artyomenko had been raising funds to help refugees from Ukraine after the Kremlin sent troops to the pro-Western country. Then in July the 58-year-old resident of Saint Petersburg in northwestern Russia discovered that one of her bank cards as well as those of two other volunteers had been blocked. “According to the bank, our ‘collections’ were for ‘questionable purposes’,” said Artyomenko, insisting that she can justify “every ruble spent”. After President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year, the authorities ramped up a crackdown on dissent, with those criticising the assault facing long prison terms. Like other volunteers helping Ukrainians, Artyomenko is careful not to express an opinion on the ongoing conflict as even humanitarian operations can sometimes be viewed with suspicion in Russia. Despite the obstacles she has faced, she collects donations online and uses the money to buy clothes, medicine and food for people forced to flee to Russia or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

She regularly welcomes Ukrainians arriving in Saint Petersburg by train, helping them find accommodation, work, or arrange for their onward travel to the European Union from Russia.

Artyomenko said that “thousands of people” in Russia were helping Ukrainians. “But they prefer not to talk about it, for security reasons,” she said. “Even if no law prohibits helping people who have fallen into misfortune.” Many volunteers refuse to speak about Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine or their help to refugees, for fear of attracting the attention of the authorities who regularly arrest people accused of collaborating with Kyiv or “discrediting” the Russian army. Lyudmila, a 43-year-old volunteer who preferred to withhold her last name, said many such people are “pacifists” who cannot openly express their position and ease their conscience by helping the victims of the conflict. “We cannot stand idly by, we must help those who are in a worse situation than us and who are suffering,” said Lyudmila.

Artyomenko added: “This is the only way left for us to exist. That’s all we can still do.” According to the United Nations, nearly 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Russia as of December, 2022.

According to Russia’s estimates — disputed by NGOs — the count stands at more than five million.

Some of those people are in transit, particularly in northwest Russia, which borders the European Union. Others say they want to stay in Russia. Kyiv has accused the Kremlin of having deported Ukrainians to Russia and of pushing them to obtain Russian passports.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children.

Moscow has denied the charge, insisting that the Ukrainians arrived voluntarily or were evacuated to safety. Solidarity networks helping refugees such as the one involving Artyomenko have been operating in Russia since the start of the offensive in 2022. On a recent Saturday, Artyomenko bought and dropped off some household products at a humanitarian aid warehouse for Ukrainian refugees. Shoes, clothes, food products, and household appliances could be seen sitting on wooden racks at the collection point that is visited by up to 10 families a day. Then Artyomenko went to buy a pair of glasses for a woman from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which Moscow captured in the spring. In Moscow the Mayak.fund, one of Russia’s best-known charities, receives up to 50 people a day, down from record numbers seen last year, said volunteer Yulia Makeyeva, 49.