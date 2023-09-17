Four illegal wagon, bus stands sealed

District administration sealed four illegal wagons and bus stands during an operation conducted at Vehari Chowk.

According to official sources, the illegal wagon and bus stands including Rajput Travels, Madeenah Flying Coach, Wains Transport and Hussain Travels were sealed by the officials of the district administration.

In response to directives from Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, the officials district administration took swift action against illegal bus stands established at Vehari Chowk. A coordinated effort involving the police, civil defence, and district administration teams resulted in the sealing of unauthorized bus stands. The operation was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz, with the support of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Abid Shabbir Laghari.