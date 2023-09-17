ECP organizes 1,640 workshops in educational institutions

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has conducted over 1,640 workshops in diverse educational institutions since November last to advance voter education and awareness among students, with the overarching goal of motivating their active involvement in the electoral process, nurturing inclusivity and increasing voter turnout during the forthcoming elections.

Since 2021, the Election Commission has been dedicated to involving students in the electoral process. These workshops primarily aimed to emphasize the significance of voting, educate participants about the electoral process in the country, and encourage them to actively engage in and contribute to the electoral process.

Since 2021, the ECP has been diligently working to engage students in the electoral process. Up to this point, the ECP has organized 309 sessions in diverse educational institutions in Punjab, conducted 390 workshops in Sindh, held 366 workshops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitated 375 workshops in educational institutions in Balochistan, and conducted 309 workshops in Islamabad.

The Commission remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing electoral regulations in accordance with Section 12 of the Election Act 2017. Through media campaigns and public awareness programs, the ECP is actively spreading information about the electoral process to diverse and underrepresented sections of society. The primary goal is to impart knowledge about the election process to marginalized communities, youth, individuals with disabilities, transgender individuals and all other marginalized groups.