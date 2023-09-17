Coleman, Jackson upset world champions in Diamond League final

EUGENE: American Christian Coleman stunned world champion Noah Lyles to win the men’s 100 metres at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday as Jamaican Shericka Jackson took the women’s sprint title. Coleman missed out on the podium at the World Championships in Budapest but broke the tape in a blistering 9.83 seconds as fellow American Lyles finished second in 9.85. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala took third. Coleman, the 2018 Diamond League champion, exploded off the blocks and Lyles was unable to overcome a slower start. Lyles, the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100 metres, 200 and 4×100 relay at the World Championships, was all smiles after a transformative 2023. Jamaican Jackson finished second at the World Championships behind American Sha’Carri Richardson but took the lead in the last half of the women’s 100 metres before breaking the tape in 10.70.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished five hundredths of a second slower and Jackson’s compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back Olympic champion, took third in 10.79. American Rai Benjamin got the track programme off to a roaring start as he stunned world record-holder Karsten Warholm in the 400 metres hurdles.

World champion Warholm was strong favourite after claiming three Diamond League wins this year but Benjamin finished strongly to clock 46.39 seconds, the year’s best time and fourth-fastest ever. Norway’s Olympic champion Warholm was second in 46.53 and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands took third in 47.31. Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who this year became the first woman to complete a 1,500-5,000 metres double at the World Championships, sparkled again as she won the 1,500 metres in a blistering 3:50.72. Grenadian three-times Olympic medallist Kirani James won the men’s 400 metres in 44.30 seconds as world bronze medallist Quincy Hall of the United States finished second in 44.44.