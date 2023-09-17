Inter Milan humble AC Milan 5-1 in derby

MILAN: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice to help Inter Milan crush neighbours AC Milan 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday and continue their perfect start to the season. Inter, who won their first three matches without conceding a goal, moved two points clear at the top of the standings on 12 points from four games. They are two points above second-placed Juventus, who beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday, and three clear of Milan in third before they travel to Real Sociedad in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mkhitaryan, Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi were all on target for Inter, securing their fifth consecutive win in the Milan derby across all competitions for the first time in history. “Last year, four derby wins brought us a (Supercoppa Italia) trophy and allowed us to play in a very important (Champions League) final,” coach Simone Inzaghi told a press conference. “(Today’s victory) gives us first place, but the championship is still very long.” “A derby lost like this weighs a lot. I’m really sorry, especially for the fans,” Milan defender Simon Kjaer told DAZN. “Tonight, they were smarter than us, we (only) played until 3-1.”