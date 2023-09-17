Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra flaunts Raghav Chadha’s initial on her cap

Parineeti Chopra will soon be a married woman. She is all set to get married next week to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Raghav Chadha, in Udaipur. Prior to the wedding, she was seen at the Mumbai airport sporting a cap with Raghav’s initial on it. The actress has been wrapping up work for her film ‘Mission Raiganj’ before the wedding.

On September 16, a video went viral where Parineeti Chopra was seen in an angry mood. She also snapped at the paparazzi. However, she was seen in a happy mood when the paparazzi clicked her later. The actress was clicked at the airport wearing a white shirt and a comfy light blue T-shirt over it. She wore dark blue pants and white sneakers. What caught everyone’s eye was Parineeti’s black cap which had ‘R’ written on it.

IndiaToday exclusively learnt the details of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. The couple will be getting married on September 24, while the pre-wedding festivities will start a day before. While most of the celebrations will be taking place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, the venue of the wedding ceremony will be the Taj Lake.

The celebrations will start on September 23 with Parineeti’s Choora ceremony at 10 AM, followed by the Welcome Lunch from 12-4 PM. The families, as well as the bride and groom-to-be will party the night away from 7 PM and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’. On September 24, the celebrations of the main day will start.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has reportedly finished all her work commitments before taking a well-deserved break ahead of her September wedding with politician and MP Raghav Chadha. Post the wedding, the couple will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’. She also has Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’ in the pipeline with Diljit Dosanjh.