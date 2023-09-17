‘Razia’ marks Mahira Khan’s triumphant return to screen

The internet is currently brimming with praise of Mahira Khan due to her acting in ‘Razia’. Many are in affirmation of the ‘Razia’ greatness with the subject matter and intonation already setting the show apart since the publication of the early sneak peaks. One X (previously Twitter) user commented with the words “It felt good to see you back,” sharing clips from the programme. This is why Mahira Khan is a superstar, one X user wrote accompanying a video clip that they published.

Mahira was praised by another X user. “Amazing! I’m at a loss for words to compliment Razia, the post said. They continued by praising the kid actors who are also a part of the show and said,

“Mahira is already fantastic, but I am surprised by the acting of the little boy and girl playing Mannu and Razia.

Love also came from the other side of the border. “Loved watching the first episode of Razia,” a fan from India wrote. This is expected to be a big hit. What a profound writing with a stirring message for everyone. On such a subject, only Mahira can speak…a lot of love from India. The show’s captivating visuals and engaging narrative aspects have clearly transcended national boundaries. The microblogging website’s newest user added, “Brilliant, brilliant, and just brilliant. Strong, well-written, and professionally done. Mahira does an amazing job as the narrator! Her energy, sass, and body language are [top notch]! Momal and Mohib were fantastic! And excellent camera work! It will be entertaining to watch this. Talk about a jaw-dropping first episode, one user commented. What a magnificent and spectacular episode, it’s beyond belief! Mahira, welcome back.