Justin Bieber spotted wearing shirt designed in Pakistan

A renowned pop singer Justin Bieber was spotted wearing a shirt designed by a Pakistani brand. Bieber was spotted while he was celebrating fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber in Tokyo, Japan.

Taking to his social media where the 29-year-old popstar posted a carousel featuring him wearing a bright pink button-down shirt with Hailey wearing a pink wig.

The brand proudly identified as Rastah, re-posted the picture of popstar on its Instagram account mentioning “@justinbieber wearing our hand embroidered pink button down.”

Several Pakistani celebrities praised the label on getting recognised, “Woah yasssssss,” singer Aima Baig commented.

Scores of people congratulated the brand with different sort of comments.

People are also trying to find that how this Pakistani brand succeeded to make its way to Bieber.

“I wanna know the whole story!! How did he get here?! WHAT DOES HE THINK OF THE BRAND?! The desi aunty inside of me is screaming!!” wrote a user.

This isn’t the first time Rastah was endorsed by a global star. Prior to this, the Vogue-featured brand was also worn by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed.