Shehnaaz Gill talks to her fans in Punjabi at Toronto International Film Festival

Actor Shehnaaz Gill entertained her fans in Canada when she took the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival which saw the premiere of her upcoming film Thank You For Coming.

In a video that surfaced online, Shehnaaz, in her adorable style tells the audience that they have to love her because she is “happiness and is everywhere.” Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, along with Shehnaaz Gill and Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Anil himself.

In the video, sitting on stage, Shehnaaz addressed the fans and told them, “I loved the script and to get a chance to work in a production of Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is a very big deal for me. So, I got this chance” The actor is interrupted with fans shouting “I love you” at her. Switching to her witty side, Shehnaaz said, “Tujhe pyaar karna hi padega. Kyunki main happiness hun, main har jagah hun” (You will have to love me because I am happiness, I am everywhere).” The fans erupted in cheer for the actor who also added, “And I am very possessive about my fans”