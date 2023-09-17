Ghora Chowk flyover to be completed in 90 days

The Ghora Chowk flyover, initiated by the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), will be completed in the stipulated time of three months, official sources told APP on Saturday. The Ghora Chowk flyover is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion. The three-lane, 450-meter-long flyover will be completed within 90 days and accommodate 200,000 vehicles daily. The project holds great promise for Lahore’s infrastructure and CBD Punjab is committed to enhancing the city’s connectivity and overall development, CBD officials said. To a query, they said that the project would be a new jewel in Lahore’s crown, adding it would improve traffic flow in the area. It may be mentioned here that Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his recent visit to the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab’s Quaid District, issued directions for an expeditious completion of infrastructure projects within the CBD. The CM also attended a CBD officials’ briefing on the ongoing development projects and recognized the paramount importance of these initiatives, they added.