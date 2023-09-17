NAB shouldn’t be used for political victimisation: PPP

Pakistan People’s Party Central Secretary Information Faisal Kareem Kundi has emphasised that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must not be used for political purposes or targeting political parties.

In a press conference at the PPP Central Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, Kundi pointed out that during the PPP’s government, there was no political prisoner, highlighting his party’s commitment to a fair political environment. He also mentioned that the PPP in Sindh welcomes all political parties and intends to form a political alliance in Punjab with no objections expected.

Additionally, Kundi revealed that Asif Ali Zardari had been assigned the task of establishing contacts with other political parties, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would remain in Lahore for a few more days. He expressed concern over the rise in petroleum prices, “which would overburden the public.” Kundi also mentioned a recent Supreme Court decision, expressing hope for justice from the judiciary. He reiterated the PPP’s consistent stance that the NAB should not be used to disrupt political parties.

Responding to a question, he urged patience regarding their alliance, as it had recently concluded. Kundi emphasized that the PPP doesn’t rely on crutches in politics and questioned the Election Commission’s delay in announcing the date of general elections. Regarding the election date, he mentioned they would wait until November 30 but stressed the importance of timely elections to address the current economic and political instability. He asserted that Pakistan, as a nuclear country, should not operate on an ad-hoc basis, emphasizing the need for elections and respecting the mandate of the winning party.

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan echoed the same sentiments, stating the reasons behind their rejection of accountability processes in Saif-ur-Rehman and Javed Iqbal’s eras. He emphasized the commitment to the Charter of Democracy and the importance of respecting the vote. Chan called for a level playing field for all political parties during elections, distinguishing between former government allies and ideological allies. He mentioned the PPP chairman’s determination to face the law and constitution. PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Neelum Jabbar, Nayab Jan and Faiza Malik were also present.