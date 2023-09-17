Raja Riaz joins PML-N

Former member of National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Saturday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The former PTI leader made the announcement during a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif in London. Raja Riaz expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Senator Ishaq Dar, Mian Nasir Janjua, Ata Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan, Azam Nazir Tarar and other PML-N leaders were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the former leader of opposition in National Assembly to his party, saying it would further strengthen the PML-N.