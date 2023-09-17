Daily Times

Britain to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year

Agencies

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year after a man was killed in another suspected attack on Thursday.

The announcement came less than a week after one of the stocky, muscular dogs was involved in an attack on an 11-year-old girl who was walking to the shops with her sister in the English city of Birmingham. Announcing the plan, Sunak said he “shares the nation’s horror” regarding a series of serious dog attacks. “It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on,” Sunak said in a video message. He said a man was killed on Thursday in central England in an attack involving a suspected XL bully dog. Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. According to campaign group Bully Watch, which advocates for a ban on selling and breeding large XL bully dogs, the breed was responsible for more than half of all fatal dog attacks in Britain last year.

