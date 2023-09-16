Support desks set up to provide one stop services to expats

In a significant move aimed at enhancing support and resolution for addressing the concerns of Overseas Pakistanis, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis established “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” within the premises of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) offices and One Window at Capital Development Authority (CDA) located in Islamabad.

This strategic initiative is intricately aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for special emphasizes on the provision of comprehensive assistance and facilitation to the Pakistani diaspora residing abroad. To realize this goal, deliberations were conducted between the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). As a result of these collaborative efforts, the “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” have been formally launched today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, lauded the efforts of relevant departments for establishment of “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” in Islamabad as a significant milestone in addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. He praised the government’s proactive approach in setting up this pioneering initiative which reflects the unwavering commitment of the government to safeguarding the rights and interests of our overseas Pakistanis.

The “Support Desk for Overseas Pakistanis” at CDA is a dedicated desk in order to create ease and facilitation for the overseas Pakistanis requiring facilitation services at the One Window centre at CDA. The objective of this support desk is to provide one stop services to overseas Pakistanis with dedicated staff assigned to handling of overseas Pakistanis application and provide them services at this counter.

Details of the offered services at this Overseas Support Desk include: Estate Management Cases: – Transfer of residential plots through One Window Operations (OWO) Directorate, CDA (Normal transfer, Oral Gift, Change of title in Sale Deed cases etc. Building Control Cases: – Apply here for the approval of building plans for your plot or issuance of completion certificate for your building/house if your property is located in a CDA approved housing scheme/society. Land & Rehabilitation Cases: – This Directorate is responsible for acquisition of Land of different sectors e.g. C-13, C-14, C-16 etc. For development and various CDA Schemes. Possession of sectors & rehabilitation of effectees of Islamabad.Revenue Cases: – To issue Annual Property Tax and Quarterly Water & Allied Charges Bill as per approved rates of Government All developed Sectors of Islamabad within municipal limit.

Furthermore, this desk is also complimented by a designated Information official who can provide applicants with information and procedural details to enable further ease for the applicants.

The Chairman, CDA stated that the objective of the Support Desks established at ICT offices is to provide one stop services to Overseas Pakistanis and impart services like issuance of International Driving Permits, Arms License and Domicile etc, with ease and without hassle. To achieve this, a dedicated team comprising of officials from relevant authorities, including Islamabad Police, the Revenue Department and Capital Development Authority (CDA) are available at these desks to assist the overseas Pakistanis and provide assistance at the service counter.