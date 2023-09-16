Major reshuffle in admin on cards, CM tells MQM-P

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that he would never allow injustice in the urban areas of the province in terms of development, employment and importance.

Talking to a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui which called on him here at CM House here Saturday, the chief minister said, “Karachi is my city and other urban areas of the province such as Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana will be looked after properly”.

The MQM-P delegation was comprised on Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal. They discussed the overall situation, including general elections during the meeting.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool told the chief minister that they had expressed satisfaction and support when his name was recommended for caretaker chief minister. The CM thanked them and said he would serve everyone irrespective of any consideration.

The delegation raised the issue of urban areas for which he assured them his personal attention to resolve the issue of the urban areas.

The chief minister added that the main job of his government was to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent elections.

The MQM-P delegation took up the issue of increasing street crime in the city.

The chief minister said that he has directed the city police to control the street crime by enhancing patrolling, vigilance and starting operations against the street criminals and drug mafia.

Baqar said that a major reshuffle has been made in the administration, including the police. ‘I am sure the new administration would make a difference,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would welcome suggestions from all political parties for improving the governance and that their support was essential for holding free and fair elections.

ECP organises two-day workshop for master trainers: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised a two-day workshop for providing training to master trainers in Sargodha district.

According to a press release, issued by district election commissioner officer on Saturday, the two-day master training concluded here in which master trainer District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas, Director Establishment Punjab Lahore Amir Javed imparted training to official from grade-17 to 19 of various departments. The training was held under the supervision of Regional Monitoring Coordinator and Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Ashfaq Qureshi.

The two-day master training workshop was held on Sept 11 to 12 in Sargodha district, in Khushab district, from Sept 13 to 14, in Mianwali district, from Sept 15 to 16 while the master training under the ECP would be held in Bhakar district from Sept 17 to 18.

After completing the master training, officials, who would get training, would impart training to polling staff for conducting transparent elections.