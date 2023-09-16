Rawalpindi admin conducts grand operation against illegal housing schemes

Under the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the task force headed by Chairman Task Force and Director General RDA Mohammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted a grand operation against four illegal housing schemes on Chakri Road, Rawalpindi, Abdullah City, Avalon City. Main gates, bunkers, advertising banners, dividers, billboards and road infrastructure of illegal housing schemes were demolished in Blue World City and Al-Imran Homes illegal housing schemes.

The head of the task force and DGRDA said that on the complaints of the public, a grand operation was conducted to stop fraud of illegal housing schemes, looting and forgery by deceiving citizens, which will continue. He said that complaints of illegal occupation of owners of illegal housing schemes are also received from the public and strict action will be taken against those who take possession by force of arms.

He said that the RDA is going to request the Additional Sessions Judge to set aside the injunction granted to the illegal housing schemes. He further said that the operation against illegal housing schemes will continue

Head of the task force and DGRDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that the owners of the housing schemes who have completed the legal documents have been given the process and the RDA has been issuing press releases from time to time for the information of the public. Do not invest in illegal housing schemes and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk and are advised to buy and sell only from approved housing schemes. According to officials, earlier notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the four illegal housing schemes, including Asim Aziz, Saad Nazir, Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz and Imran Ahmed, and to stop illegal advertisements, bookings and development. IRs were filed

The owners of these properties were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of laws. The task force consists of Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Assistant Director Land RDA, Assistant Director Planning RDA, RDA Law Officer, Chantra Police Station, Sadar Baruni, Chakri and Dhamyal SH of Rawalpindi. Oz, RDA scheme inspectors, district council inspectors, district administration representatives and others who jointly took action with their team.