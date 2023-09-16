Naqvi okays upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has accorded approval for the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park in order to provide recreational facilities of an international standard to the citizens under which new animals and birds will be brought in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. Other animals and birds including Panda, Hippopotamus,Rhinoceros,African pigeon,Black Jaguar,Puma and Chiltan Markhor will be added in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.New species of Azhdaha and snake will also be brought in the Lahore Zoo. An elephant, rhinoceros,giraffe,zebra,ostrich and various kinds of deer will be added in the Safari Park.142 kinds of aquatic animals will be placed in the aquarium of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park and cages of an international standard will also be built for the animals. African zone,dessert and salt range will be made in the Safari park. Night Safari will also be launched.The citizens can also stay in the specially built huts of Safari Park.CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to introduce E- Ticketing system in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park apprised that the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park will be upgraded up to the international standard.Other facilities in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park will also be increased.CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting being held at CM Office in which a detailed briefing was given about the upgradation plan of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.Chief Secretary,Senior Member Board of Revenue,Chairman P&D,Secretary Forest,Secretary Finance,Secretary C&W,Secretary P&D,DG Wildlife and other officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project today and made a comprehensive inspection of the route of the project passing through Bahria Town. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the earth work of the project from the Grand Mosque Bahria Town up to Adda Plot. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to complete the earth work at the earliest asserted that the earth work should be completed by employing additional resources and necessary machinery. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the concerned officials with regard to completion of the project within a stipulated period of time. CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project, the people will be provided excellent transportation facilities. This project has been launched after a long period of 12 years. Traffic load on the Multan Road and Thokhar Niaz Baig will be reduced. The traffic of Lahore will be regulated in an excellent manner. Secretary C&W and officials of FWO gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project. Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons apprised that Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is a mega project and it is our utmost endeavour that the project should be completed within the stipulated time. The 8 km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is being built from Multan Road up to Adda Plot. The traffic coming from Multan enters into the city and with the completion of Southern Loop 3 project the traffic rush will be reduced. The traffic arriving from Multan will reach its destination from the outskirts of the city. Work on the Bund Road project is going to be launched which will provide a great ease to the citizens in their transportation. Mohsin Naqvi said that we are making efforts as we can only make an effort and the rest of the work will be improved by Allah Almighty. We have provided a free travelling service to the male and female students on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a great amount of burden is being put on the students due to the rise in oil prices in the international market. Oil prices have greatly increased and people are preferring to travel on public transport. We are working jointly with the private sector in order to increase the number of public transport. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the car and motorbike riders are greatly worried due to the rise in oil prices.The fares of Metro Bus have not been increased despite an increase in the oil prices. Air conditioners of Metro Buses have been repaired and even water was not available on the Metro Bus stations. The condition of the stations was pathetic and now their condition has greatly improved, concluded CM Mohsin Naqvi.