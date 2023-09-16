Asian Games to deepen China-Pak cultural and sports exchanges

SHANGHAI: “The upcoming 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou from 23 Sept to 8 Oct, is poised to become a significant catalyst for deepening cultural and sports exchanges between Pakistan and China,” said Hussain Haider, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai. With over 12,500 athletes from 45 countries set to compete in a wide array of sports, the 19th Asian Games has captured global attention. The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the extraordinary skills, determination and teamwork of athletes from diverse backgrounds. The Consul General noted that Pakistan is sending a strong contingent of 262 dedicated officials and talented athletes, male and female, who will compete in a wide range of 25 disciplines including cricket, hockey, swimming, badminton, martial arts and many more. “For investors who come to Pakistan to invest in the sports industry, especially Chinese investors who are already the largest investors in Pakistan, all the facilities and preferential policies that the Pakistani government opens to other industries are also applicable to investing in the sports industry,” the CG added.